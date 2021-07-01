San Francisco's Exploratorium Reopens to the Public

San Francisco's Exploratorium reopened to the public Thursday for the first time in more than 15 months.

The museum's capacity is based on public health guidelines, and people in the museum are required to wear masks and socially distance. Hand washing and sanitization stations are available throughout the museum.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome our members and visitors back to our beloved museum," said executive director Chris Flink. "The past year has really highlighted how important it is to engage with topics of science, and the Exploratorium makes learning playful and fun for all. We have missed our visitors tremendously, and we're looking forward to offering everyone a safe and celebratory experience."

The tactile dome will remain closed for now, but the museum features new installations and old favorites, such as the Aperture Lucida optical art installation.

The Exploratorium is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The adults-only After Dark events will return on Thursday nights from 6-10 p.m.

Both of the Exploratorium's restaurants, the Seaglass Restaurant and the Seismic Joint Cafe, are also open.