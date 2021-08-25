San Francisco's Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Company Celebrates 59 Years

The Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Company, one of San Francisco Chinatown's most famous businesses, marked a milestone by turning 59 years old on Wednesday.

The celebration is something the community needs after a year of COVID and a rash of attacks on Asian Americans.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Long years and I'm looking for 60 and more," said Kevin Chan with the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory.

Chan was at the center of Wednesday's celebration for the family business, receiving certificates and proclamations.

"Thank you on behalf of millions of families who enjoy your cookies. Thank you on behalf of our Asian American community. Thank you on behalf of California. We wish you not just 59 more years of success, but 888 more years of success for the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Company," San Francisco Assemblymember David Chiu said.

Mayor London Breed added: "It's celebrating 59 years of resilience because this past 16 months has been so challenging for our city and for this country with this pandemic."

Chan is now looking forward to the future and extending the legacy his business has created.

"It takes service," he said. "Service is the key. When you have service that serves people right, people come to you for years."