San Francisco's Iconic Fog on the Decline Due to Climate Change: Report

UC Berkeley scientist's research of fog records since the 1950s shows 33% decrease in fog frequency

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco's iconic fog is on the decline, and climate change is mainly to blame, according to new research published in the SF Examiner, citing the work of a UC Berkeley scientist.

Integrative biologist Todd Dawson has studied records of fog patterns dating back to the early 1950s and found about a 33% decrease in fog frequency since the early 20th century, according to the Examiner.

Dawson found that the fog season generally has shortened over the years, starting later and ending earlier, and the length of time the fog lingers also has decreased by "about three hours per day," Dawson told the Examiner.

Meanwhile, the atmospheric river that drenched much of the Bay Area, flooding roads and knocking out power to thousands, barely put a dent in the region's exceptional drought conditions.

The state's reservoirs are still holding far less water than their historic averages.

