San Francisco's new speed camera data released

San Francisco’s new speed cameras are snapping pics of heavy-footed drivers at a crazy rate about 1,000 per day, according to new data from the first month the camera network went online.

According to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, about 44% of the warning they have sent out so far are from a stretch of Fulton Street.

Residents in the area told NBC Bay Area Tuesday that they were not surprised and they added that a camera in the area is probably the most active because they see the flash going off on a pretty regular basis.

San Francisco resident Wilbert Dow lives next door to one of the speed cameras, near Golden Gate Park.

"Especially at night, you can see it flashing, from my house you can see it flashing,” Dow said.

Fulton Street between Arguello and 2nd Avenue is where residents said that speeders and crashes are a constant concern.

Dow added that he's seen a number of collisions and way more close calls than he can count.

Dow’s neighbor Nancy Gilley lives right around the corner.

"I have seen cars that got plowed into. My brother's car was parked on Fulton a year and a half ago, and somebody came down quickly and probably totaled three cars in a row,” she said.

SFMTA said the data reveals a speeding pattern across the city. They said that Tuesday is when drivers tend to be in the biggest hurry and cameras snap the most pictures during morning commute between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Also, the vast majority of heavy-footed drivers are going up to 15 miles per hour over the posted speed limit and a few are going even faster, more than 21 miles per hour over the limit.

But for the next few months, those speeders will still only be getting warnings. That's because SFMTA is still setting up more cameras around town.

"We anticipate turning on the last camera the first week of June,” said Viktoriya Wise, Director Of Streets at SFMTA. “Then after that, there will be a 60-day period in which we continue issuing warnings. And then after that, people will be getting citations."

The citations will not go on a driver's record. Residents said they hope the warnings - and then the fines will be enough to slow speeders down.