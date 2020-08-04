San Francisco's TPC Harding Park Ready to Host PGA Championship

The wait is coming to a close for golf fans and the city of San Francisco.

The PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park is set to get underway Thursday morning.

The city said its 95-year-old public course is ready to challenge the best golfers in the game.

“The course is in perfect condition,” Mark Buell with the San Francisco Parks and Recreation Commission said.

It appears the golfers are ready and excited.

“During registration they were giving us a lot of comments about just how appreciative they are of being able to finally play a major, so that gratitude is going throughout the entire site,” Championship Director Barry Deach said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there won’t be any grandstands or rowdy fans at the tournament. That means the course’s 4-inch rough lining its undulating and twisting fairways won’t be trampled by crowds, leaving golfers who stray too far from center in deep trouble.

It will be a whole new golf experience on the Cypress-tree framed course.

“Never before, first major tournament like this, so we’re learning a lot,” Buell said.

The PGA is being extremely strict when it comes to health and safety guidelines, requiring masks and social distancing as well as limiting the number of people and the amount of time they can spend at the course.