PGA Championship

San Francisco's TPC Harding Park Ready to Host PGA Championship

By Thom Jensen

NBC Universal, Inc.

The wait is coming to a close for golf fans and the city of San Francisco.

The PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park is set to get underway Thursday morning.

The city said its 95-year-old public course is ready to challenge the best golfers in the game.

Sports

MLB 7 hours ago

Baseball Teams Try to Adapt, Find Safe Options on Road Trips

NFL Aug 3

49ers' Kyle Shanahan Expects Jordan Reed to Be Big Contributor, If Healthy

“The course is in perfect condition,” Mark Buell with the San Francisco Parks and Recreation Commission said.

It appears the golfers are ready and excited.

“During registration they were giving us a lot of comments about just how appreciative they are of being able to finally play a major, so that gratitude is going throughout the entire site,” Championship Director Barry Deach said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there won’t be any grandstands or rowdy fans at the tournament. That means the course’s 4-inch rough lining its undulating and twisting fairways won’t be trampled by crowds, leaving golfers who stray too far from center in deep trouble.

It will be a whole new golf experience on the Cypress-tree framed course.

“Never before, first major tournament like this, so we’re learning a lot,” Buell said.

The PGA is being extremely strict when it comes to health and safety guidelines, requiring masks and social distancing as well as limiting the number of people and the amount of time they can spend at the course.

This article tagged under:

PGA ChampionshipSan Franciscogolf
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us