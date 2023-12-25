San Francisco organizations helping those in need on Christmas

Every Christmas Day as families gather together to exchange gifts and sit down for a holiday meal, Bay Area churches and other non-profits gather volunteers to help feed those in need.
But NBC Bay Area found some encouraging stories within that sad tradition Monday. As People showing up for their annual holiday meal who say their lives have improved since last year, and may not need help much longer.
Jonathan Bloom has the full report in the video above.
