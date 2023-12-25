Christmas

San Francisco organizations helping those in need on Christmas

By Jonathan Bloom

NBC Universal, Inc.

Every Christmas Day as families gather together to exchange gifts and sit down for a holiday meal, Bay Area churches and other non-profits gather volunteers to help feed those in need.

But NBC Bay Area found some encouraging stories within that sad tradition Monday. As People showing up for their annual holiday meal who say their lives have improved since last year, and may not need help much longer.

Jonathan Bloom has the full report in the video above.

holiday shopping Dec 24

Bay Area shoppers head out in search of last minute Christmas gifts

Taylor Swift 8 hours ago

Taylor Swift spends Christmas alongside Santa to cheer on Travis Kelce for Chiefs-Raiders game

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

ChristmasSan Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us