Asparagus, that superstar spear of spring, has its own flavorful fest

What to Know San Joaquin Asparagus Festival

San Joaquin Fairgrounds

1658 S. Airport Way in Stockton

April 11-13, 2025

$17.04 single-day admission (adult); other ticketing tiers are available

SHEET PAN ASPARAGUS, when you line up several green spears all in a row and add a little olive oil and spritz of lemon, is a springtime classic. You might prettily plate the asparagus for the Easter buffet table, or you could choose to linger near the oven and devour each spear straight from cookie sheet — after they have cooled, of course. However you approach enjoying roasted asparagus, the vibrant vegetable is a spring superstar. It makes sense, then, that asparagus isn't just a side player when it comes to California's food festival scene: It enjoys its own weekend-long event in Stockton each April, a happening that has an asparagus-rich area full of traditional and offbeat tastes.

ASPARAGUS ALLEY... is where you'll want to stop and snack when visiting the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival, if you're craving deep-fried asparagus — ordering ranch for dipping is a popular choice — and asparagus ice cream. Other foods that have popped up at past gatherings have included Asparagus Pizza, Asparagus Philly Cheesesteak, and asparagus wrapped in bacon. There's a carnival spirit to the festival, with other diversions beyond the spear-centered supping, so check out everything afoot — or aspear — here. And if you're a lover of the greener side of the produce aisle, be cheered: The Fallbrook Avocado Festival rolls April 13 while the Artichoke Festival will be "Back in the Valley" — hello, Salinas — in mid-June.