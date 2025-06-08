San Jose

San Jose police investigate city's 11th homicide of 2025

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose police are investigating a shooting on Friday that left one person dead.

Officers responded to the scene near the 6500 block of Camden Avenue around 10:50 p.m. after a man was reportedly shot in the chest.

First responders provided life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead.

The cause of the shooting is unknown.

According to officials, the incident is being investigated as the city's eleventh homicide of 2025.

