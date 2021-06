Mineta San Jose International Airport will open a new parking garage Thursday with hundreds of new spaces.

The new long-term garage will open at $15 per day for the month of July, according to an airport news release. A multi-level garage, it is in the northeast area of the airport, where short shuttle rides will be available to the terminals.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

People can find more information about airport parking at www.flysanjose.com/parking.