San Jose man works to stop land development after concerns over contaminated soil

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

In a fight to protect his neighborhood.

That is how San Jose resident Danny Garza describes his battle over what he said is contaminated soil. Garza, who is also the president of the Plata Arroyo Neighborhood Association, believes the soil is polluting his community.

Garza on Friday said he won a key victory against a big developer, but added he is not done yet.

"With the help of the community and the support, we cant lose," Garza said.

Damian Trujillo reports from the Alum Rock neighborhood and has more in the video above.

San Jose
