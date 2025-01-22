San Jose

Crews battle 3-alarm fire at San Jose apartment complex

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at an apartment complex in San Jose.

The fire was reported at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story apartment complex on the 2400 block of Los Gatos-Almaden Road, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Firefighters said the blaze is on the second floor and the building has been evacuated.

Traffic on Redstone Drive and Verde Court are impacted by the fire and response. Residents should avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

San Jose 16 hours ago

San Jose K-9 allegedly bites man's face during incident with police

Making It in the Bay Jan 21

San Jose breaks ground on interim housing site

San Jose Jan 21

San Jose police investigating non-injury officer shooting

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us