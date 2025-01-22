Crews battle 3-alarm fire at San Jose apartment complex

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at an apartment complex in San Jose.

The fire was reported at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story apartment complex on the 2400 block of Los Gatos-Almaden Road, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Firefighters said the blaze is on the second floor and the building has been evacuated.

Traffic on Redstone Drive and Verde Court are impacted by the fire and response. Residents should avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

