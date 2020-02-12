San Jose Approves $7M For Pedestrian, Cyclist Safety Plan

San Jose city leaders Tuesday night approved a $7 million plan to reverse the trend of rising pedestrian and bicyclist deaths across the city.

The City Council unanimously approved the funds for the city's Vision Zero plan, a traffic safety initiative to eliminate pedestrian and bicyclist deaths and severe injuries.

The plan identifies 17 "priority safety corridors" that account for the highest rate of pedestrian fatalities and injuries (highlighted in the map below).

In the five-year span from January 2014 to December 2018, the city recorded 1,458 pedestrian crashes, 105 of which were fatal, according to city data. Another 209 of those involved severe injuries.

Twenty-nine pedestrians were killed in 2019.

Over the same period, there were 1,509 vehicle-bicycle crashes; 20 were fatal and 113 resulted in severe injuries, the data shows.

The Vision Zero plan calls for the following installations along the identified roadways: