San Jose police arrest suspect in April 3 fatal shooting

San Jose officers arrested a man suspected of a fatal shooting last week, according to police.

Jairo Ortiz, 39, of San Jose was arrested April 4 and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide, police said. He is being held without bail.

On April 3 at around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person down in a commercial parking lot on the 1700 block of Berryessa Road in San Jose. When they arrived, officers found a man who was unconscious and not breathing, police said Wednesday.

The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, and medical staff determined he had been shot at least once.

During their investigation, detectives identified a vehicle they suspected was involved and obtained a search warrant for the address associated with the car. The day after the shooting, police searched the residence and arrested Ortiz.

The shooting marks the seventh homicide in San Jose this year.

The name of the victim was not released. Police said the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office will confirm his identity and notify his next of kin.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283. People can also email Detective Sgt. Varela at 3638@sanjoseca.gov or Detective Jorgensen 4090@sanjoseca.gov.

People with anonymous tips can call (408) 947-STOP, use the P3TIPS mobile app, or submit information at www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. A person who provides information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward.