San Jose police arrest suspect in August 2024 fatal shooting

A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a San Jose business last year has been arrested, police said.

Lam Thanh Mac, 39, was taken into custody on Thursday for allegedly killing a man at a business in the 900 block of McLaughlin Avenue last August, the San Jose Police Department said in a statement Monday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers had responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire inside the business at 3:18 a.m. on Aug. 11. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Emergency medical aid was administered, and the man was transported to a hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived. Detectives later identified Mac as the primary suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Investigators said he allegedly fled to the greater Las Vegas metropolitan area shortly after the shooting.

Mac was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of murder. The motive for the shooting is under further investigation.

The victim's name wasn't immediately available. The shooting marked San Jose's 20th homicide of 2024.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the SJPD Homicide Unit at 3638@sanjoseca.gov, 3644@sanjoseca.gov, or (408) 277-5283. Anonymous tips may be submitted through the P3TIPS mobile app or Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers, which offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest.