San Jose Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting at The Plant Shopping Center

Police arrested a 20-year-old man in a fatal shooting at The Plant shopping center in San Jose that occurred Friday morning, SJPD said Monday.

Manuel Gutierrez of San Jose was detained and arrested at the scene Friday, police said, but they did not reveal details of the arrest until Monday morning.

NBC Bay Area

At about 6 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the shopping center at Monterey Road and Curtner Avenue, where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It was San Jose's 22nd homicide of the year.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim's identity was not released.

Gutierrez was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose on Friday. The motive for the shooting incident was still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Ramirez of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4201@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283. Tips can be submitted anonymously by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.