San Jose police arrest 8 alleged gang members in January slaying

San Jose police on Friday announced they arrested multiple suspects in the city’s first homicide of 2025.

The eight alleged gang members suspected in the January slaying of a young man in San Jose were involved in a much larger operation that San Jose police Chief Paul Joseph called a "reign of terror," as it involved the killings of other people in Monterey County.

The alleged gang was based out of Greenfield in Monterey County, and Joseph described the suspects, who ranged in age from 18 to 20, as "ruthless."

On the morning of Jan. 11, those men drove as much as 100 miles from places in Monterey County to San Jose with the intent of killing a rival gang member, Jospeh said.

They allegedly shot and killed a 27-year-old man at random on Loma Verde Drive in San Jose, according to police. That was the city’s first homicide this year. It was unclear if the victim was affiliated with a gang.

The chief said the suspects left San Jose like they were "leaving a concert."

On Wednesday, law enforcement officers from mulitple jurisdictions executed a large-scale operation to arrest the men at a home in Greenfield and other locations.

The entire operation involved more than 100 officers and several SWAT teams. The operation stretched from King City to Sacramento.