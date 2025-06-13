San Jose police arrest suspect in hit-and-run crash that injured motorcyclist

A 35-year-old man suspected in a hit-and-run collision that injured a motorcyclist earlier this week in San Jose's Rose Glen neighborhood was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

About 6 a.m. Monday, Misael Lara-Moya was driving a black sedan southbound on Corlista Drive and allegedly made an illegal U-turn onto westbound Fruitdale Avenue and into the path of a motorcycle, according to a release from San Jose police.

The man riding the motorcycle suffered major injuries in the collision and was hospitalized.

Lara-Moya allegedly fled the scene after the crash, but police were able to identify him and he was arrested on Wednesday in San Jose.

The suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of felony hit and run.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Detective White #4638 of the San Jose Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit at 4638@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.