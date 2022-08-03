San Jose Man Arrested in Arson-Homicide After Body Found in Burned Vehicle

San Jose police arrested a 50-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a vehicle and killing the occupant, according to the police department.

Martin Cabrera was arrested Sunday at a homeless encampment in San Jose after a man's body was found in a vehicle fire in the area of Pomona Avenue and Barnard Avenue, police said. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of homicide.

At about 6:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to assist the San Jose fire crews with a vehicle fire in the city's Alma neighborhood. Once the flames were put out, the body was discovered inside, police said.

Detectives and arson investigators later determined that Cabrera was responsible for setting the fire, and officers tracked him down to make the arrest, police said. The motive and circumstances surrounding the homicide are under investigation.

The victim's identity was not released pending notification of family.

It's San Jose's 25th homicide this year.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Ancelet of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4173@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283. Submit anonymous tips using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.