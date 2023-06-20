San Jose announces new plan to tackle blight

The City of San Jose is launching a new pilot program meant to speed up the city's response to blight.

It's called the Focus Area Service Team, or "FAST." The program takes a proactive approach to eyesores like vacant, damaged buildings and illegally dumped junk.

Typically Code Enforcement teams respond to community complaints to get to work on blight. The new pilot will have teams will visit problem areas, such as parts of downtown, and work with property owners to resolve the issues on their places.

Mayor Matt Mahan, Coucilmember Omar Torres and local community leaders and business owners made the announcement together outside a hookah lounge that has been burnt out since last year, down the street from San Jose State University.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The pilot program will launch in August and focus on Downtown San Jose and other districts that usually see a high number of complaints.