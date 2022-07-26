San Jose

San Jose Boba Shop Broken Into 5 Times Since Start of 2021

By Alyssa Goard

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A San Jose boba shop owner says she's fed up after her business was broken into for the fifth time since the start of last year.

The first break-in at Milk Tea Lab on Branham Lane happened in January 2021, the second a month later, the third two months later, the fourth eight months later and the fifth this past weekend.

Wai, the owner, said the cost of the break-ins adds up fast, from stolen speakers, technology and money to the cost of replacing the broken glass.

"That's the fear we are living in every day – 'Oh my God, they might be back again,'" Wai said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wai said she called the police the first few times, but after it took them a while to respond after a break-in last March, she now wonders if calling the police does any good.

"In the past year, we’ve seen response times take a little bit longer, especially when there are critical incidents that are unfolding at the same time in the city," San Jose Police Department Officer Steven Aponte said.

Police said it took officers about an hour and a half to get to Wai's call last March, saying a slower response is not uncommon when they know the suspect is gone and nobody has been hurt.

Local

san francisco marathon 24 mins ago

SF Marathon Features First Nonbinary Division, Offers Ways to Participate With Disabilities

Cesar Chavez 32 mins ago

Non-Profit Acquires the Family Home of Cesar Chavez

Police added that staffing challenges mean they have to prioritize, but also said it's critically important that the community report every crime.

"The more times that we have calls for service generated at a specific location, it goes back to the squeaky wheel gets the oil kind of formula," Aponte said.

Meanwhile, the boba shop is making ends meet and issuing a plea to the thieves.

"And I hope that the people who are doing this to us, please just stop targeting us," Wai said. "We are in a really, really stressful situation as well."

This article tagged under:

San JosecrimeSan Jose Police Department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us