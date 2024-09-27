San Jose brothel investigation: 2 arrested on suspicion of human trafficking

Two women suspected of running a brothel at a home in San Jose's Warm Springs neighborhood were arrested earlier this month, police said Thursday.

Community tips led to a monthlong investigation into the alleged brothel, in the 2700 block of McKee Road, according to San Jose police.

Xiaohong Yang, 55, of Mountain House, and Mei-Chen Juan, 53, of San Jose, were taken into custody after police served a search warrant on Sept. 11 at the home.

Officers found two human trafficking survivors at the home, and they were provided with resources.

Yang and Juan were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of human trafficking.