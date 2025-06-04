2 arrested in San Jose brothel operations at massage businesses

San Jose police arrested a pair of suspects last week in brothel operations at two businesses, the police department said Wednesday.

On May 29, a SJPD task force arrested Yanqiong Xiong, 39, of Cupertino and Guijun Zhao, 45, of Rosemead on suspicion of human trafficking, police said. The bust was part of a nationwide operation targeting massage businesses in conjunction with the National Human Trafficking Training Center.

The SJPD Human Trafficking Task Force investigation found two of the illicit businesses in San Jose, one in the 300 block of West Julian Street and the other in the 1800 block of Sheri Ann Circle, police said. Detectives served search warrants at the businesses and found three female victims, who were provided resources.

Xiong and Zhao were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of human trafficking, police said.

The nationwide campaign against human trafficking includes 157 law enforcement agencies that have targeted 26 massage businesses in 19 states, police said. The operation has recorded 74 arrests and rescued 88 survivors.

Anyone with information about human trafficking activities should contact the Human Trafficking Task Force at 408-537-1999 or email stopslavery@sanjoseca.gov. Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or on siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.