San Jose police arrest man, rescue 2 women in residential brothel raid

San Jose police last week rescued two sex trafficking victims and arrested a 44-year-old man who they say was operating a residential brothel, the police department announced in a news release Thursday.

After a monthlong investigation, Zhen Wang of Fremont was arrested Dec. 20 on suspicion of human trafficking after officers executed a search warrant at an alleged brothel in the 80 block of South 24th Street in San Jose, police said.

Police also found two women who they called "survivors" at the location, as well as about $10,000 in cash, SJPD said.

San Jose PD Zhen Wang

Wang was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of pimping and pandering.

SJPD's Human Trafficking Task Force was assisted in the operation by its Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, the U.S. State Department and the Santa Clara County Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking (LEIHT) Task Force.

Anyone with information about similar activities should contact the Human Trafficking Task Force at 408-537-1999.