San Jose to dress buildings in large ads for major sports events

City officials want San Jose to reap the economic benefits from the World Cup and Super Bowl when they come to the region next year, and large-scale advertisements attached to buildings is part of the plan.

The San Jose City Council has unanimously approved bringing back "supergraphic" signs to broadcast ads on buildings in downtown and North San Jose for the first time since phasing them out two years ago. The signs will allow San Jose companies to advertise during large conventions or events when more than 700 hotel room nights are booked or 10,000 people are projected to attend. The signs are allowed to be used 75 days before and after the event, and no more than 180 days total.

"This feels like the first step in planning for 2026," Vice Mayor Pam Foley said Tuesday. "It means we're really moving in that direction of making our city vibrant, welcoming, advertising and bringing in dollars along with people to the community."

San Jose adopted a number of policies over the past year in preparation for the 2026 sporting events, including updating tourist signs to encourage downtown exploration. Councilmembers recently approved entertainment zones that will allow fans to enjoy "to-go" alcoholic drinks across parts of San Jose.

Supergraphic signs are made of flexible material attached flush to a building. Officials first approved using them in 2017 ahead of college football playoffs, before sunsetting in 2023.

The updated policy doesn't have a sunset date, and any private building owner in the designated downtown and North San Jose areas that can carry a supergraphic sign 40 feet above the ground will be allowed to do so.

San Jose residents previously rallied against large advertisements in downtown when city officials approved several digital billboards in February.

Mayor Matt Mahan and other councilmembers raised concerns about the city monetizing advertisements on privately owned buildings, writing a memo in February to make sure city staff analyzed potential opportunities for the city to benefit the most financially.

Deputy City Manager Rosalynn Hughey said they can monetize the signs on privately owned buildings through sponsorships of city departments.

"Cities cautioned us severely in terms of moving forward on private property," Hughey said. "However, staff was able to find a path forward for monetizing supergraphics on city owned property. That's through the existing city council policy on donation, sponsorship and fundraising, which actually encourages and supports departments working with city foundations or nonprofits to actually create these opportunities to enhance revenue for department priorities."

Planning Manager Martina Davis said the supergraphics would be visible beyond just street level foot traffic.

"Anyone who has flown in and out of (San Jose Mineta International Airport) knows that when you're arriving and departing, what do you see? You see people's roofs," Davis said. "We thought maybe there's an opportunity if people wanted to advertise on top of a roof for people coming in and out of the airport."

Editor's note: This story was originally published by San Jose Spotlight.