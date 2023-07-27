San Jose burrito shop targeted by thieves

A burrito shop in the South Bay is increasing its security after a string of break-ins.

California Wet Burrito on East William Street in San Jose said on Thursday that someone broke their door and a window Wednesday night.

But nothing was stolen.

This is not the first time the shop has been targeted. The shop said that one of its employee’s cars was broken into on Monday and once again, nothing was stolen.

They told NBC Bay Area that they called police but no arrests have been made.

Janice Velez, who works at the shop, said she’s frustrated by the crimes hitting the business.

“Small businesses, we’re trying to make it in this economy,” said Velez. “But then we don’t have any help. We don’t have any help.”

The restaurant said it’s now installing a fence and adding more surveillance cameras around the building in hopes of preventing future crimes.