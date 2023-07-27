San Jose

San Jose burrito shop targeted by thieves

By Samantha Voorhees

NBC Universal, Inc.

A burrito shop in the South Bay is increasing its security after a string of break-ins.

California Wet Burrito on East William Street in San Jose said on Thursday that someone broke their door and a window Wednesday night.

But nothing was stolen.

This is not the first time the shop has been targeted. The shop said that one of its employee’s cars was broken into on Monday and once again, nothing was stolen.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Jose 3 hours ago

Video shows security guard kicking, knocking over San Jose street vendor's strawberries

San Jose 11 hours ago

San Jose police arrest suspects in smoke shop burglaries

They told NBC Bay Area that they called police but no arrests have been made.

Janice Velez, who works at the shop, said she’s frustrated by the crimes hitting the business.

“Small businesses, we’re trying to make it in this economy,” said Velez. “But then we don’t have any help. We don’t have any help.”

The restaurant said it’s now installing a fence and adding more surveillance cameras around the building in hopes of preventing future crimes.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us