San Jose business asking for public's help after food truck damaged in crash

After surviving the pandemic, the operators of a San Jose food truck thought the worst was behind them.

But then came another blow when someone driving a stolen truck sideswiped Barya Kitchen’s parked food truck.

Specializing in Filipino food, Barya Kitchen is a labor of love for co-founder Rod Reyes, who wanted to honor his late mother, Nilda. Reyes launched his food truck in 2017 in San Jose.

“I was cooking her food in memory of her and I knew I’d never have her food ever again,” he said.

In late November, Reyes’ parked food truck was severely damaged when someone driving a stolen truck rammed into the food truck in San Jose. The food truck had shattered glass and twisted metal frame.

Now, Barya Kitchen officials say they can’t drive the truck or use it to prepare meals for holiday events.

“We’ve had to cancel caterings and pop ups at breweries all over San Jose, We can’t come,” said Selina Wong, Barya Kitchen’s operations manager.

According to Wong, the repairs will cost $8,000. On top of that, Barya Kitchen had to postpone their county health department permit inspection because their truck doesn’t run.

Then, they said came yet another speed bump. Wong said their insurance company ended their coverage on Nov. 8, saying it’s no longer providing renewals to commercial automobiles.

“It’s testing our limits to the max,” Wong said.

Reyes and Wong said they are now asking the public for help because the food truck is their main source of income and they hope that they can fire up their grill once again.

Reyes and Wong said they are not sure when they will be able to get back up and running. Between repairs and inspections, it could be early next year.

At this time, they have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for their expenses.