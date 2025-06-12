San Jose

San Jose businesses believe ICE activity is keeping customers away

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

As immigration enforcement ramps up across the Bay Area, some San Jose businesses say they are seeing a noticeable drop in customers.

The recent increase in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in San Francisco, San Jose and Southern California has triggered a lot of fear in the immigrant community – fear that Nathan Casper, co-owner of Araujo's Mexican Grill in San Jose, believes is now keeping some customers away.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"When there’s more activity going on in the neighborhood, that may have our customers fearful," Casper said. "There’s definitely been a decline in sales. We’ve probably seen a 20% drop over the past two weeks."

Businesses have also been seeing a shift in the way they interact with customers. At Fiesta Auto Insurance, employees said while business has been steady, very few customers have been coming into the office lately.

"I have seen less walk-in people," customer service representative Genesis Ramos Chavez said. "I feel like mostly everything has been done by the phone...I feel like people feel safer that way."

Immigration Jun 10

ICE activity in Bay Area: Several people detained by agents in SF and Concord

Immigration Jun 9

‘I can't fight back; I'm pregnant': U.S. citizen detained by ICE in California

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San JoseImmigration
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us