San Jose businesses believe ICE activity is keeping customers away

As immigration enforcement ramps up across the Bay Area, some San Jose businesses say they are seeing a noticeable drop in customers.

The recent increase in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in San Francisco, San Jose and Southern California has triggered a lot of fear in the immigrant community – fear that Nathan Casper, co-owner of Araujo's Mexican Grill in San Jose, believes is now keeping some customers away.

"When there’s more activity going on in the neighborhood, that may have our customers fearful," Casper said. "There’s definitely been a decline in sales. We’ve probably seen a 20% drop over the past two weeks."

Businesses have also been seeing a shift in the way they interact with customers. At Fiesta Auto Insurance, employees said while business has been steady, very few customers have been coming into the office lately.

"I have seen less walk-in people," customer service representative Genesis Ramos Chavez said. "I feel like mostly everything has been done by the phone...I feel like people feel safer that way."