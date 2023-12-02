San Jose

People surrender unwanted guns at San Jose buyback event

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

People surrendered guns in exchange for money at a buyback event In San Jose Saturday, organized by several Santa Clara County agencies.

The event, held at the Reid-Hillview County Airport, was intended to make the community safer by allowing anyone to surrender a functional gun with no questions asked and without fear of legal consequences, according to the county’s sheriff’s office.

San Jose Dec 1

Stay away orders issued to help prevent prostitution in San Jose

San Jose Nov 30

Task force seizes cache of weapons, ammo from San Jose mobile home

The initiative is a proactive way to ensure that guns aren’t on the streets, according to police, but it’s also more than that. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“What about individuals who are struggling with mental health and depression?” said Captain Brian Spears with the San Jose Police Department. “Being able to recover those particular firearms continues to keep our community safe.”

Other country agencies were also at the event to provide other services. The district attorney’s office distributed gun — which are crucial for safe gun storage — while the Behavioral Health Services Department gave out information about mental health, suicide prevention and gun safety.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us