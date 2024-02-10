San Jose vehicle collision leaves 1 dead

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in San Jose Saturday, according to police.

In a post on social media at 2:48 p.m. San Jose police said the collision happened near Saratoga Avenue and Belvedere Drive.

First responders transported the injured person to the hospital where they later died.

Two lanes of southbound Saratoga Avenue, running from Blackford Circle to Belvedere Drive, have been closed as officers investigate.

This is the city’s eighth fatal collision of 2024, according to police. The collision is the second involving a pedestrian reported in San Jose Saturday.