San Jose casino worker, husband arrested for alleged embezzlement

San Jose police have arrested a casino worker and her husband on suspicion of embezzling from the business, the department announced Wednesday.

Casino employee Ellen Mangundayao, 38, allegedly embezzled gaming chips from the business between May 1 and May 22, police said. She would then hand the chips to her husband, 41-year-old Mark Mangundayao, who would go and cash them out.

Police believe the duo conspired in the embezzlement of hundreds of thousands of dollars over several years.

Authorities obtained arrest warrants for the couple as well as search warrants for two associated homes in San Jose, police said. Ellen had roughly $4,750 worth of casino chips on her when she was taken into custody, and detectives seized over $75,000 in cash and about $10,000 worth of additional casino chips while serving the search warrants at the residences.

The suspects were booked into jail for felony embezzlement and conspiracy, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact San Jose police Detective Corini by email at 5029@sanjoseca.gov or by phone at 408-277-4654.