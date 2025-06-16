San Jose restaurant to be replaced by Chick-fil-A

Neighborhood-wide efforts to save a San Jose restaurant have been quashed in favor of a new fast-food eatery.

Planning Director Christopher Burton on Wednesday approved a Chick-fil-A at 255 Race St. off West San Carlos Street because the location is considered underused -- despite a longstanding family restaurant operating at the site. Residents and housing advocates said the project is inconsistent with the West San Carlos Urban Village Plan, and criticized the displacement of Taqueria Eduardo.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"The project creates a covered patio on the street corner, a low barrier gathering space which can contribute to vibrancy in the area, supporting the community pride of place, vision element and incorporates mid-century design elements," San Jose Project Manager Jason Lee said at the Planning Director's Hearing.

The Buena Vista Neighborhood Association launched a petition in support of Taqueria Eduardo owner Luis Martinez, with more than 3,400 signatures, urging residents to drive Chick-fil-A away. Chick-fil-A pulled its request in Campbell last year after residents voiced opposition. It was the franchise's second attempt to open there after the initial permit was denied in 2020.

Martinez said he's owned his Mexican restaurant at the Race Street location for more than 20 years, and losing the business is set to devastate his family's finances. The restaurant has another location at 375 S. Bascom Ave., but Martinez previously said the Race Street location is the money maker.

"What more could we do? It sounds like everything is already a done deal," Martinez told San Jose Spotlight before the vote. "My landlord told us 'Look, it is what it is.' She has always been kind to us."

Tom Spilsbury, who represents landlord Rosemary Zotta, said Chick-fil-A isn't displacing Taqueria Eduardo -- rather he himself is responsible for displacing the restaurant.

"Eduardo's Taqueria signed a document in 2020 noting their awareness of the pending redevelopment of the site and their need to relocate. This occurred prior to Chick-fil-A's involvement with the site," Spilsbury said at the hearing. "This site is the goal of the owner of the property, they would like a long-term relationship, specifically with Chick-fil-A."

Martinez said he's disheartened to learn he couldn't continue a business relationship with Zotta, and has yet to find a location suitable for the next Taqueria Eduardo.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"We want to thank our customers again for all of the support, and our Bascom Avenue location is still open," he told San Jose Spotlight.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson said most local owners only run a single location, so they can be truly embedded in their community, and can create more than 80 jobs.

​"Chick-fil-A is committed to being a good neighbor and contributing positively to the communities we serve. We are actively engaging with community leaders to understand and address the feedback," the spokesperson told San Jose Spotlight.

District 6 resident David Moore said the city should look for ways to improve the area with its existing businesses rather than pledging change in the name of Chick-fil-A.

"We should be championing and finding ways to invest in, to create a vision of development that is consistent with urban sprawl and not just a total lack of imagination and community partnership for a national chain," he said at the meeting. "I don't understand."

Editor's note: This story was originally published by San Jose Spotlight.