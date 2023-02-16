San Jose Child Abduction: Mother Accused of Taking 2-Year-Old Daughter

San Jose police are asking for the public's help in locating a 2-year-old girl who they say was taken by her mother.

The suspect, Crystal Mendez, abducted her young daughter Tayana from a residence in San Jose on Wednesday, police said.

They were last seen Wednesday afternoon at an Oakland BART station. Police did not immediately say which BART station in Oakland.

Mendez is 5-foot-1 and 150 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she has ties to the Tenderloin District in San Francisco, is a "heavy" drug user and has a tattoo of Dante on her neck. She was last seen wearing a white hooded jacket, black skinny jeans with ripped knees and dark colored sneakers.

Tayana was last seen wearing a white jacket with pink sleeves and blue colored pants, police said. Surveillance images from a camera at the San Jose residence show her in a black and teal stroller.

Anyone who sees Mendez and/or Tayana is asked to call 911 immediately.

