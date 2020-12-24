San Jose Church Plans Christmas Eve Service in Defiance of Health, Court Orders

A San Jose church Thursday evening plans to hold an indoor Christmas Eve service despite public health and court orders against it, as well as fines that are stacking up with each violation.

Calvary Chapel San Jose's leaders and their attorneys say their faith protects them from the virus and federal law allows them to hold services where and when they want.

Pastor Mike McClure already has been slapped with hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines after defying the county's health order by holding indoor services with hundreds in attendance, many of whom were not wearing masks or social distancing.

Santa Clara County health officials have pleaded with the church to cancel masses due to packed intensive care units and rapid infection rates across the county, the Bay Area and the state. Earlier this month, a judge agreed with the county and ordered the church to halt indoor services.

County health officials are afraid an event such as Thursday night's could become a super spreader that has the potential to sicken and even kill a lot of people.

"COVID is a silent killer," county Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Coday said. "There will be silent chains of transmission until someone is severely ill and requires hospitalization and dies."

Even with all the sanctions and court losses, McClure continued to defy the order, saying God's word is "a bigger law." His attoreys, who planned to appeal the injunction, continue to question the constitutionality of the county's health order.

"The orders are unconstitutional because, as the Supreme Court affirmed, you can’t treat religious services differently than essential businesses," attorney Mariah Gondeiro said.

The county's order does not entirely ban religious services. From October to December, it placed a limit on capacity for indoor gatherings, and since Dec. 4, it has allowed outdoor religious services for up to 100 people, according to the county website.