San Jose City Council approves permit for new Costco location

By NBC Bay Area staff

A controversial new Costco cleared a hurdle in San Jose on Tuesday night.

The San Jose City Council voted 8 to 0 to approve a conditional use permit for the warehouse store in the Westgate West Shopping Center, located on Prospect Road and Lawrence Expressway.

Two councilmembers recused themselves. The vote came after dozens people spoke out on the project.

Some people who spoke on Tuesday said they are in favor of it, saying the shopping center is in decline and Costco would help revitalize it. But others said the wholesaler would be too close to a high school and would create a dangerous traffic nightmare.

