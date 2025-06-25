Vote count continues in San Jose City Council District 3 runoff election

Ballots were still being counted Wednesday morning after Tuesday's special election to fill a vacant San Jose City Council seat.

Gabby Chavez-Lopez, executive director of the Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley, and Anthony Tordillos, a San Jose Planning Commissioner, are in a runoff to see who replaces disgraced councilman Omar Torres.

As of Wednesday morning, Tordillos was leading Chavez-Lopez 65% to 35%, according to the latest counts, but there were still a lot of ballots to tally.

Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.