San Jose city councilmember takes action after threats

By Stephanie Magallon

From death threats to homophobic slurs.

San Jose city councilmember Omar Torres says there’s a rise in LGBTQ+ hate and he’s living it, now more than ever, after helping draft a resolution in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’ve reached an era where I’m afraid to be my authentic self. They want me to run back to the closet,” he said.

Torres says his office and organizations that work closely with him have been receiving homophobic messages and death threats.

He says the situation exploded in just the last three days after he and councilmember Pam Foley introduced a resolution that reaffirms the city’s support for the LGBTQ+ community.

