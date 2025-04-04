San Jose firefighters investigate ‘collapse' at recycling center

San Jose firefighters on Friday were working at the scene of "a collapse" at a recycling center, the fire department said.

All employees at the recycling center, located on the 200 block of Leo Avenue, have been accounted for, and determined no one else was inside the structure.

An initial search "was clear," the fire department said, adding that drones and search dogs were being called to the scene.

Drone operators later determined no one was inside the building and search dogs were called off.

Currently, the building is red-tagged until a plan for repairs get arppoved by the city.

The person who leases the facility said crews were working on roof repairs earlier in the week before it collapsed.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

