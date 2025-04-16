Plans are in the work to shut down San Jose's largest unhoused encampment and revitalize the park it currently sits on.

Construction to revitalize Columbus Park could begin early next year, which would leave the unhoused who have lived there for years wondering where they will live. The park currently has rows and rows of unsheltered residents camping in RVs and other vehicles.

The mayor wants to close the streets in the area, shut down the encampment and restore the park as a recreational hub for the community.

"The revitalized park will include two full sized soccer field, a playground, pickle ball and basketball courts," Mayor Matt Mahan said.

Resident Scott Weber said he looks forward to the area becoming a welcoming space again.

"It has gone from a nice place I rode my bike through with my parents to a sewer -- there are biohazards and trash," Weber said.

But Richard Lynch said the project will force him to leave the place he has called home for the past year. He is not sure where to go next.

"I am not a fan of it unless there's affordable housing," Lynch said.

Homeless advocates note San Jose offers very few places for the unhoused to park their RVs.

"A lot of people have already lived in shelters and are now back on the streets," said Shaunn Cartwright with the Unhoused Response Group. "They don't want temporary shelter. They want a place they can go to with their belongings that is permanent and they can stay there."

Mahan said something has to change, noting there was a homicide in the park last year and it is simply not safe.

"Just the past three years alone this park has had 400 priority calls for service and 30 calls this year of 911 activity," Mahan said. "This site isn't safe for people living here or the community."

The San Jose City Council is expected to decide whether to approve the Columbus Park revitalization plan at a future meeting.