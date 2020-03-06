competitive eating

San Jose's Joey Chestnut Crushes World Record in Big Macs

"I'm getting a little bit of the meat sweats," he says while eating 32 of the burgers in 38 minutes

By Mandela Linder

San Jose's Joey Chestnut decided to celebrate his "cheat day" by setting yet another world record. In Big Mac eating.

The legendary competitive eater who owns numerous eating records downed 32 McDonald’s Big Macs in 38 minutes and 15 seconds Thursday, which amounted to 15.36 pounds and earned him the world record.

That’s 18,016 calories worth of double burgers.

“Since being a kid, I’ve dreamt about eating as many Big Macs as I could,” Chestnut said in a Facebook post. “As the ultimate cheat day event, I ordered 32 Big Mac sandwiches from Uber Eats and recorded the experience.”

In a video of the event posted on YouTube, Chestnut can be seen perspiring as he smashes the burgers. "I'm getting a little bit of the meat sweats," he says.

With an order of about $127, Chestnut thanked the Uber Eats driver with a 20% tip.

