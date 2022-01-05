San Jose Considers Proposed Booster Mandate for City Employees, Venues

San Jose city leaders on Wednesday were set to begin discussions about a proposed booster mandate for city employees and for events at city-owned venues such as SAP Center and the San Jose Convention Center.

The city’s rules committee will meet to discuss the porposal first introduced by Mayor Sam Liccardo just before Christmas.

If the City Council eventually passes the proposal, as expected, San Jose would become the first city in the state, and possibly the country, to mandate the booster shot.

