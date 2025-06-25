San Jose Consulate of Mexico now offering counseling after ICE activity

Stress and high anxiety.

That's what the Consulate of Mexico in San Jose says it has been seeing more of since the start of the latest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

In fact, anxiety is getting so high the office is starting to provide counseling as part of its services.

