San Jose convalescent home briefly evacuated as crews fight 3-alarm fire

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

Crews fought a three-alarm fire at an abandoned building in San Jose Sunday morning, firefighters said. 

The San Jose Fire Department said the fire was reported at around 7:24 a.m. on East Santa Clara and North 13th streets. 

A nearby convalescent home was evacuated, according to the department, but residents were being let back in just before 9 a.m. 

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the abandoned building before they spread to any other structure. The public was asked to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

