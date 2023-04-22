San Jose

Youth Soccer Teams Face Off in San Jose at Telemundo 48's Copita Tournament

Middle and high school teams faced off over the weekend at a tournament hosted by NBC Bay Area's sister station Telemundo 48

By Max Cordaro and NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Middle and high school soccer teams faced off over the weekend at the bi-annual soccer tournament Copita Telemundo 48, held at Independence High School in San Jose.

This is the second year in a row that NBC Bay Area’s sister station Telemundo 48 has hosted the Copita, which translates from Spanish to “little cup.” The name alludes to the renowned World Cup or Copa Mundial in Spanish. 

news Apr 4

Women's Soccer Expands Into the Bay Area With a New Team and Record Investment

World Cup Apr 20

Ranking the Top 5 USWNT Kits

25 schools participated in the tournament that had it all: the “beautiful game” of soccer, good food, good music and many community activities as well. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Playoffs were held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. While the finals along with the presenting of trophies and the glory for winning teams, is happening on Sunday.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us