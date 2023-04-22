Youth Soccer Teams Face Off in San Jose at Telemundo 48's Copita Tournament

Middle and high school soccer teams faced off over the weekend at the bi-annual soccer tournament Copita Telemundo 48, held at Independence High School in San Jose.

This is the second year in a row that NBC Bay Area’s sister station Telemundo 48 has hosted the Copita, which translates from Spanish to “little cup.” The name alludes to the renowned World Cup or Copa Mundial in Spanish.

25 schools participated in the tournament that had it all: the “beautiful game” of soccer, good food, good music and many community activities as well.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Playoffs were held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. While the finals along with the presenting of trophies and the glory for winning teams, is happening on Sunday.