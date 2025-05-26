San Jose police stop copper theft in progress

San Jose police early Saturday stopped a copper theft in progress, resulting in two arrests, the police department said Monday.

Officers patrolling in the area of San Felipe Road and Meadowlands Lane found a man hiding in nearby brush after cutting down overhead phone lines, police said. The suspect had sliced into pieces of the phone lines and stashed them in plastic bags on the side of the road.

Officers also found the suspect in possession of a bag of heavy-duty wire cutters and more empty bags, police said.

Down the road from where the first suspect was detained, officers found a woman waiting in a vehicle, allegedly ready to make off with the stolen copper, police said.

The suspects were booked on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools, police said. The woman also was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.