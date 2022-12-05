San Jose Youth Counselor Accused of Sexual Assault

A youth counselor is accused of sexual assault of a minor, San Jose police said.

Police on Monday said Silvio Yoc-Aguilar was arrested on Nov. 29 and faces multiple alleged sex assault counts on a minor. He worked as a counselor for New Hope for Youth and was assigned to Hubbard Middle School at the time of the reported assaults, according to police.

Yoc-Aguilar is being held at Santa Clara County Main Jail.

San Jose police arrested a youth counselor accused of sexually assaulting several victims. Officials continue to investigate the incident and suspect more victims may be involved.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims given his position at the school.

Persons with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Zanotto #3657 or Detective O’Grady #4290 of the SJPD's ICAC/CED Unit at 3657@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4290@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-537-1381.



Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, 408-947-STOP (7867).