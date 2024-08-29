Motorcyclist dead following crash in San Jose

San Jose police on Thursday afternoon are investigating a deadly crash involving a semi-truck and motorcycle.

The collision is reported in the 1000 block of Old Bayshore Highway.

Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Old Bayshore Highway will be closed in both directions from 10th Street to Gish Road. Residents and motorists should avoid the area.