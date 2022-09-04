SJ Restaurant Owner Charged With Misusing $3.5 Million in COVID Funds for Personal Gain

A San Jose restaurant owner is in hot water, accused of taking millions in COVID-19 relief funds and using it for personal gain.

Court documents showed that David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi Sushi and Seafood Buffet was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday.

Leung was charged with taking $3.5 million in pandemic aid from the federal government and spending it on investments, home refinancing, a car and gambling.

The restaurant revitalization fund was set up to help restaurants recover from losses during the pandemic.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Leung has not yet responded to the charges.