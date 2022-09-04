San Jose

SJ Restaurant Owner Charged With Misusing $3.5 Million in COVID Funds for Personal Gain

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A San Jose restaurant owner is in hot water, accused of taking millions in COVID-19 relief funds and using it for personal gain.

Court documents showed that David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi Sushi and Seafood Buffet was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday.

Leung was charged with taking $3.5 million in pandemic aid from the federal government and spending it on investments, home refinancing, a car and gambling.

The restaurant revitalization fund was set up to help restaurants recover from losses during the pandemic.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Leung has not yet responded to the charges.

This article tagged under:

San JosecoronavirusCOVID-19
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us