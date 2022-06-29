77-Year-Old San Jose Woman Accused of Starting House Fire That Left Husband Dead

A 77-year-old San Jose woman is accused of starting a fire at her home that ultimately left her husband dead, police announced Wednesday.

Rebecca Makino has been arrested and faces homicide and arson-related charges in connection with the deadly fire on Saturday along the 5900 block of Amapola Drive, according to police.

Firefighters responded to the home at about 3:45 a.m. and found Makino and her husband, police said.

San Jose Police Department

The husband, said to be suffering from severe smoke inhalation, was rescued from an upstairs bedroom, according to police. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead on Tuesday. His identity wasn't immediately released.

Arson investigators determined that the blaze was started intentionally by Makino, police said. She was subsequently arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

This marks San Jose's 18th homicide of 2022, police said.