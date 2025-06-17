San Jose leaders expected to OK plan for digital billboards

San Jose city leaders on Tuesday are set to take the next step in making downtown digital billboards a reality.

The City Council is expected to formally adopt a plan to install five new digital billboards at some of the city’s most recognizable landmarks.

The plan calls for two billboards at the Center for the Performing Arts, one at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center and two near downtown parking garages.

The city approved the plan in February with the understanding that these bright digital advertisements will be turned off and go dark from midnight until 6 a.m.

The company running ads on the billboards will give the city 15% of advertising time, and they are expected to bring in an estimated $20 million in revenue over the next two decades.

No Digital Billboards San Jose, an opposition group, thinks the billboards will damage the reputation of the downtown area. The group asks: Do we want digital billboards to be San Jose’s legacy?

"I just feel like there’s a lot of other things we can promote as unique to San Jose, like our murals downtown on the buildings and other unique cultural contributions instead of digital billboards," said Jason Hemp of No Digital Billboards San Jose. "We’re going to become Anyplace USA, and they’re just going to promote national ads; they’re not going to support local businesses because it costs too much to pay for advertising on them."

Orange Barrel Media, which will be operating the billboards, told San Jose Spotlight earlier this year that the ads will promote local and national businesses.

The city also told SJ Spotlight the billboards could be used for real time emergency messaging and notifications.