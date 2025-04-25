Recount held in special election for San Jose council seat

A recount in the San Jose City Council District 3 race was completed Thursday.

All ballots were counted again in the special election to replace disgraced former councilman Omar Torres after a handful of votes separated two candidates, which triggered an automatic recount.

Voting officials said any updates in the count would be released by Friday morning.

Results showed Anthony Tordillos six votes ahead of Matthew Quevedo for second place. Whoever ultimately comes in second will face top finisher Gabby Chavez-Lopez in a June runoff.

A manual recount is triggered in Santa Clara County when the margin separating two candidates is smaller than roughly 25 votes.

In the District 3 race, there are also 14 ballots left that either do not have a signature or have a signature that does not match the voter roles. Those 14 votes could still affect the race as well if voters can cure their ballot issue by Saturday.

Quevedo said he is happy elections officials have sent out reminders to those people.

"The team there is doing a great job. I’m thankful to all the workers there and looking forward to the end result here," Quevedo said. "If you think your vote isn’t going to make a difference, our race is a great example of every vote that gets in there is going to make a huge difference."

Staff for Tordillos said he will wait until after the recount to comment, but his campaign shared a statement saying "Despite being outspent 5:1 by special interests, including big oil and PG&E, I'm glad our substantive message resonated with District 3 voters. We must make sure every vote is counted."

The election is set to be certified on Monday. After that, any voter can request another recount within five days, but will have to pay for it.